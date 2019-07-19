National Politics
GOP challenges eligibility of utility commission nominee
The Rhode Island Republican Party is challenging the eligibility of Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo's appointee to lead the state Public Utilities Commission nominee.
The party said in a statement Thursday that commission chair nominee Laura Olton is a Massachusetts resident who registered to vote at her cousin's Barrington home last month after The Providence Journal reported she wasn't a qualified elector.
The Providence Journal reports the party filed a legal challenge Thursday with the Barrington Board of Canvassers.
Commissioners must be eligible to vote in Rhode Island.
A Raimondo spokeswoman says the filing is politically motivated and Olton took steps to become an elector prior to a confirmation hearing and has committed to buying a home in the state.
She added it's common for states to hire utility rate-setters from out of state.
