FEMA to help 4 Ohio counties hit by storms, tornadoes in May

Ohio's governor says the Federal Emergency Management Agency will help four counties and the state cover some of the costs of responding to tornadoes and severe storms that struck in late May.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says FEMA has opened its Public Assistance program to the state of Ohio and to Columbiana, Greene, Mercer and Montgomery counties. Local governments, state agencies and certain nonprofit organizations in those counties are eligible for federal funds to help cover expenses such as debris removal and infrastructure damage.

DeWine's office says a preliminary damage assessment included about $12 million for debris removal and $6 million more in other eligible costs.

The storms led to 21 tornadoes across Ohio.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A disaster declaration from GOP President Donald Trump makes 11 Ohio counties eligible for federal assistance.