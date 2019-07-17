National Politics
Tennessee speaker hopefuls, new lawmakers meet before vote
Tennessee speaker candidates are meeting with freshman House lawmakers in order to drum up support as the caucus prepares to nominate a new leader later this month.
Embattled House Speaker Glen Casada is scheduled to resign from the leadership post on August 2 following a series of scandals involving explicit text messages. Before that, however, the GOP House caucus will nominate a new speaker on July 24 ahead of a planned special legislative session later in August.
Tuesday's meeting with the freshman lawmakers and speaker hopefuls was closed to the press.
A handful of lawmakers have expressed interest in replacing Casada, including Reps. Ryan Williams, Jay Reedy, Curtis Johnson, Mike Carter, Cameron Sexton and Matthew Hill
