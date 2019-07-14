Wichita police planning to put Clydesdale horses on patrol

In this July 8, 2019, photo Becca Boldra, executive director of the Wichita Police Foundation, stands with two clydesdale horses that have been donated the Wichita Policer Department's mounted patrol in Wichita, Kan. Travis Heying

The Wichita Police Department expects to put Clydesdale horses on patrol for the first time later this summer thanks to two nonprofit civic foundations.

The pair of Clydesdales will replace two horses that soon will be retired. The yet-to-be named Clydesdales from a Goddard farm are in training. The Wichita Eagle reports that they're scheduled to make their public debut Aug. 7 in the farmers market in the historic Old Town district downtown.

One horse can provide as much crowd control as 15 officers on foot.

Clydesdales are larger and more stable for mounted officers than the quarter horses the department currently uses. They also are calmer and more social.

But the police department didn't have the $40,000 for two new horses and their saddles and kit, requiring private fundraising.