Salem considers ordinance to limit homeless sidewalk camping

The City of Salem is reconsidering an ordinance to restrict sleeping or lying on city sidewalks from dawn to dusk, two years after city councilors rejected a similar proposal amid public outcry.

The Statesman Journal reports the ordinance would also restrict the homeless' ability to set up campsites on sidewalks all day or night. It's scheduled to go before the Salem City Council at its July 22 meeting.

Salem Urban Development Director Kristin Retherford said in an email that with expanded facilities and services coming on line this fall, and Salem's efforts to increase access to affordable housing in our community, the proposed Sidewalks and Public Space Ordinance aims to ensure all of Salem remains welcoming to all visitors.

Salem recently banned volunteers from feeding the homeless under the Marion Street Bridge.

Legal problems have plagued other sidewalk restrictions.