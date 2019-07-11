Man found guilty in 2015 killing of Louisiana state trooper

This undated image released by the Louisiana State Police via The Advocate shows Louisiana State Trooper Steven Vincent. News outlets report 57-year-old Kevin Daigle was found guilty Tuesday, July 9, 2019, after a jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict in less than 15 minutes in the killing of Trooper Vincent. Louisiana State Police

It took nearly four years to bring a man to trial and less than 15 minutes for a jury to convict him in the fatal shooting of a Louisiana State Trooper.

Now the sentencing of 57-year-old Kevin Daigle in the killing of Trooper Steven Vincent will take a few more days.

Dash cam video showed Vincent trying to help an intoxicated Daigle, who was in a truck on the side of a road in 2015.

Daigle pulled out a sawed off shotgun and shot Vincent in the head. Samaritans subdued Daigle and called for help on Vincent's radio.

Jurors convicted Daigle Tuesday after hearing a recording of him telling Vincent he was going to die.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. The defense said it needs until Saturday to assemble witnesses.