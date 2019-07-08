Migrant families to stay in Tucson juvenile detention center

Central American migrants seeking U.S. asylum will be moved from housing at a former Benedictine Monastery in downtown Tucson to unused areas of the Pima County juvenile detention center.

The Arizona Daily Star says in a Monday report that county officials have confirmed that three buildings at the detention center could be used immediately as a dorm-like shelter for 150 to 200 people.

It was unclear when the move would take place.

A wave of asylum-seeking families at the southern U.S. border has left authorities scrambling to find housing for them while their cases are heard.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tucson City Councilman Steve Kozachik said although migrant families will be sheltered in a detention center, they will not be detainees. Doors will be unlocked and there will be kitchen and laundry facilities.