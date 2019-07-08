Carolyn Long seeks rematch with Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler

Democrat Carolyn Long has announced that she will once again seek to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler.

The Columbian reports that Long was holding three kickoff events across the 3rd Congressional District on Monday.

Long was a political newcomer in her 2018 race, but the Washington State University Vancouver professor posed the first real challenge to Herrera Beutler, who was first elected in 2010. Herrera Beutler had never won less than 60 percent of the vote in a general election, but won with just 53 percent of the vote that year.

Both the National Republican Congressional Committee and Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee have highlighted Washington's 3rd District as one to watch in 2020.