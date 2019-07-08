Police: Man killed by falling tree during weekend storms

Authorities say a man was killed by a falling tree in central Pennsylvania during storms over the weekend.

State police in Clinton County say 40-year-old Elmer Stoltzfus of Parkesburg was at a campsite with friends in East Keating Township when the tree fell on him at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Police classified the death as accidental. No information was immediately available about whether anyone else was injured.

The National Weather Service said Clinton County was under a severe thunderstorm warning at the time with the potential for hail and winds up to 60 mph.