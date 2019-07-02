Federal-state program to tackle Idaho forest projects

FILE - This July 18, 2013 aerial file photo shows the mixed ownership of forests north of the Clearwater River, including Potlatch private forest, Idaho State Endowment Lands and Clearwater National Forest, in Idaho. State and federal officials have identified 6,700 square miles (17,000 square kilometers) in Idaho to test a plan that allows state participation in federal timber sales to pay for restoration work such as prescribed burns and tree planting on private, state and federal lands. Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday, July 1, 2019, announced that the U.S. Forest Service and state officials had identified landscape-scale projects in northern and southern Idaho as part of a federal-state agreement called Shared Stewardship. Rocky Barker

State and federal officials have identified 6,700 square miles (17,000 square kilometers) in Idaho to test a plan that allows state participation in federal timber sales to pay for restoration work on private, state and federal lands.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Monday announced that the U.S. Forest Service and state officials had identified landscape-scale projects in northern and southern Idaho as part of a federal-state agreement called Shared Stewardship.

Little also announced he's appointing a 13-member advisory group comprised of federal, state and local officials as well as logging and environmental groups to implement the agreement.

Idaho signed the agreement with the U.S. Department of Agriculture late last year, and Little set a July 1 deadline to find shared stewardship activities that could ultimately become templates for other states.