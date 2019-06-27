Democrats in Miami for debate journey to child migrant camp

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is swarmed by the media while walking past the Homestead Detention Center, where the U.S. is detaining migrant teens, in Homestead, Fla., Wednesday June 26, 2019. Daniel A. Varela

Half of the Democratic candidates for president are squeezing in visits to the country's largest child migrant facility, located in Homestead, Florida, just 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of the debate venue in Miami.

At the same time they are slamming President Donald Trump's administration for the growing numbers of children it keeps in detention.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren stopped by the teen detention center in Homestead on Wednesday and waved at the children from the other side of the chain-link fence.

The candidates are using Homestead as a backdrop to draw attention to the plight of families seeking asylum.

Rep. Eric Swalwell and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (KLOH'-buh-shar) have gone to Homestead. Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Rep. Beto (BET'-oh) O'Rourke slotted campaign stops Thursday, while six others are going Friday.