DNR board OKs regulations for catfish seasons

The state Department of Natural Resources board has approved permanent regulations governing bow- and hand-fishing seasons for catfish.

The regulations impose no statewide size limit but establish a daily bag limit of one flathead catfish and five channel catfish.

The hand-fishing season would run from June 1 to Aug. 31. The bow-fishing season would run concurrent with the rough fish bow-fishing season. That season runs continuously across the southern two-thirds of the state.

Then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a bill in April 2018 that permits taking catfish by bow, crossbow or by hand. The board adopted emergency rules in October implementing the seasons. The permanent regulations mirror those rules.

The board approved the rules unanimously during a meeting Wednesday in Barneveld. The rules are still subject to legislative approval.