The Latest: 1 killed, 10 wounded in South Bend shooting

The Latest on shootings in the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor (all times local):

7 p.m.

Violence has flared again in the Indiana city where Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg is mayor.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit says that one man has died and 10 other people were wounded by gunshots early Sunday at Kelly's Pub in South Bend.

A statement says that five of the 10 wounded remain in the hospital in stable condition. The others were treated and released.

St. Joseph County Sheriff William Redman says that his officers assisted South Bend police in "controlling a crowd of over 100 upset and angry citizens" who came to Memorial Hospital from Kelly's Pub early Sunday, causing a lockdown at the hospital.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Buttigieg later Sunday faced criticism at a town hall meeting from citizens who are angry about the shooting of a black man by a white police officer a week ago.

6:15 p.m.

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg faced criticism Sunday from angry black residents of South Bend, Indiana, at an emotional town hall meeting a week after a white police officer fatally shot a black man in the city where he is mayor.

Buttigieg (BOO'-tuh-juhj) said he would call for an outside investigation of the shooting of 54-year-old Eric Logan by Sgt. Ryan O'Neill.

The town hall grew contentious when some community members questioned whether the mayor had done enough to reform the police department in the city of 100,000 people, which is about a quarter black.

Buttigieg left the campaign trail for several days to deal with the reaction to the shooting, holding a late night news conference, meeting with the family of the man killed and addressing a protest rally where he was heckled by some in the crowd.