Town’s deputy marshal resigns amid fight investigation

A deputy marshal in a Mississippi town has resigned amid an investigation into a fight after a police chase.

The Commercial Dispatch reports Caledonia aldermen accepted Lance Luckey's resignation Thursday.

Luckey remains a Columbus police officer. He had worked part-time with the Caledonia marshal's office for 12 years and was involved in a fight May 11 between officers from Caledonia, Lowndes County and Monroe County Sheriff's Office and people stopped after a chase.

An affidavit shows 26-year-old Graham Pritchett of Hamilton was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer for allegedly "exhibiting a fixed blade in a deadly manner" to Luckey.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Pritchett was charged with two other counts of assault for allegedly hitting other officers. A Monroe County booking photo shows bruises on Pritchett's face.