The Latest: SC Democrats kicking 2020 presidential tires

Supporters of many of the Democrats seeking their party's presidential nomination plant signs outside the venue for Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's "World Famous Fish Fry" on Friday, June 21, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. AP Photo

The Latest on Democratic presidential candidates in South Carolina (all times local):

9:05 a.m.

Nearly the entire Democratic presidential field will address hundreds of South Carolina Democrats on Saturday as the candidates look to make connections in a key early nominating state.

The South Carolina state party convention is part of a big political weekend for the South's first primary state, with more than 20 candidates campaigning at various party events.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Most of the candidates also will appear Saturday at a separate Planned Parenthood forum on abortion rights.

South Carolina offers the largest Democratic primary electorate of the four early nominating states, and it's the only early primary historically dominated by older black voters and white voters who trend more moderate than the national party.

___

1:00 a.m.

Almost the entire sprawling Democratic presidential field of more than 20 candidates took the same stage in the South's first primary state, looking to make connections in a primary battleground that has helped propel the party's last two nominees.

Former Vice President Joe Biden reintroduced himself to South Carolina voters at gatherings he's attended many times before. His rivals tried to convince a boisterous throng at a Friday event to consider a new path.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn's annual fish fry, a longstanding event that this year has blossomed into a centerpiece ahead of the 2020 election. The weekend events include the state party convention and a Planned Parenthood forum on abortion rights Saturday.