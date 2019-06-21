Bills aim to end Pennsylvania’s straight-party voting option

Legislation advancing in Pennsylvania's Republican-controlled Legislature would eliminate the ballot option for voters to simply select a straight-party ticket in elections, although House Democrats are objecting to it.

Bills to eliminate it emerged from committee in both chambers this week. The Senate bill is sponsored by Democratic Sen. Lisa Boscola and was approved unanimously Monday in committee.

But most Democrats voted against it Wednesday in a House committee as part of a wider package of changes to election laws.

House Republican leader Bryan Cutler's office says it's a bipartisan effort to make every race as fair as possible for all parties. But Democratic campaign strategists say eliminating it could hurt their party's down-ballot candidates.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's office says he's reviewing it. The National Conference of State Legislatures says eight other states allow it.