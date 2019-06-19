Lawmakers drain Louisiana voting machine replacement fund

Louisiana never had sizable sums set aside to pay for plans to replace thousands of voting machines. But the state has even less now, after the small amount socked away was shifted elsewhere in the legislative session.

Lawmakers drained the $2 million from a voting technology fund to instead pay for government operations.

A contract for the new voting machines hasn't been settled, and Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's office hasn't yet started seeking vendors for the work. A previous solicitation effort was derailed by allegations of improper bid handling.

Senate Finance Chairman Eric LaFleur says he's confident when a contract is finalized, lawmakers will come up with the tens of millions needed to replace the voting machines.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ardoin has nearly $6 million in federal money set aside for machines.