W.Va. man shot by police gets to up to 15 years in prison

A West Virginia man shot by police has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 27-year-old Joshua David Ramey pleaded guilty Monday to charges including intent to distribute heroin and unlawfully assaulting a police officer as part of a deal. His attorney says the deal mitigated a meth possession charge Ramey faces in federal court.

Huntington police Chief Hank Dial has said officers responding to a report of a suspicious person in April found Ramey outside an area home. Dial said Ramey became combative with officers, who then shocked him with a stun gun to no effect. He said Ramey then reached for a gun and was shot by an officer. That officer was identified in court Monday as Nick Bloomfield.