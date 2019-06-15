Boston mayor proposes changes to immigration enforcement law

Boston's mayor is proposing changes to the city's ordinance limiting police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Mayor Marty Walsh and City Councilor Josh Zakim announced the proposed amendments to the city's 2014 Trust Act.

The Democrats say the proposed language would make it clear that city staff and resources can't be used to inquire about an individual's immigration status or to detain someone solely because of a civil detainer or administrative warrant from federal immigration authorities.

The proposal follows revelations that Boston police helped federal officials arrest a construction worker living in the country illegally after he sought worker compensation for a workplace injury in 2017.

The U.S. Department of Labor disclosed police's involvement in a federal lawsuit earlier this year.