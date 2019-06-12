19 geese killed; police in Lake County town seek driver

Police say a vehicle struck and killed 19 Canada geese in Lake County.

Mundelein police say they're looking for the driver who fled the scene. The geese were attempting to cross Midlothian Road on Sunday when they were wiped out.

If the geese were intentionally struck, the driver could be in hot water with authorities. They are classified as protected migratory birds.

Anyone with information can call (847) 968-4600.

A vehicle killed six geese in Chicago on June 5. The driver said his brakes malfunctioned.