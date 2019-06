Bill to take over insurance exchange wins House’s backing

Pennsylvania's House of Representatives is backing the state's effort to take over its online health insurance exchange created by the Affordable Care Act in a bid to cut premiums for hundreds of thousands of people.

The Republican-controlled House voted 198-1 on Tuesday for the just-unveiled legislation. The bill now goes to the Republican-controlled Senate.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is pressing for the bill to pass this month in the hope that its savings measures can be in full effect in 2021.

Wolf's administration says it can operate the insurance exchange for less money than the federal government. It wants to take that savings, use it to qualify for extra federal dollars and then use the combined cash to help lower premiums for 400,000 people who buy policies in the marketplace.