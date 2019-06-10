State police: 1 killed when train, vehicle collide on tracks

State police say one person was killed when a train and a vehicle collided on the tracks in western Pennsylvania.

The accident occurred early Monday in New Beaver.

The vehicle was crossing the tracks when it collided with a Norfolk Southern train. The driver apparently was alone in the vehicle.

The name of the person killed was not disclosed. It wasn't known how many people were on the train, but no further injuries were reported.

The accident remains under investigation.