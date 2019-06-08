Border Patrol uses dog to find immigrants near Canada border

The U.S. Border Patrol says agents used a canine team to help locate two Mexican citizens who did not have permission to be in the United States who were spotted in a remote field along the Canadian border with Vermont.

Agents were notified Monday morning that a male and a female carrying luggage were spotted walking southbound into the United States in the town of Richford.

Responding agents spotted the couple, but then lost sight of them as they got closer.

A Border Patrol canine team followed their trail from the last reported location and found the couple hiding near a river bank.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The couple was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for removal proceedings.