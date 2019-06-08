Maine State Police ID woman killed in I-295 crash

Maine State Police have released the name of the 26-year-old woman who died in a one-car crash on Interstate 295 in Falmouth that seriously injured the driver and a passenger.

Police on Saturday said that Kathy Haycock, of Brunswick, died in the crash that occurred about 2 p.m. Friday.

The victim's 37-year-old brother Joshua Haycock, also of Brunswick, was injured along with the driver, 29-year-old Brannon McRae, of Augusta. They are both recovering from their injuries.

Police say the crash occurred when the car left the road and hit rock ledges along the highway.

The impact ripped the car's engine from its frame and it landed on the road.

Troopers say witnesses reported the car was speeding and driving erratically just prior to the crash.