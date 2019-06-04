Former bus driver pleads guilty to child sex abuse

Federal authorities say a man who met two boys he sexually abused through his volunteer work as a church bus driver has pleaded guilty to a count of sexually abusing a minor under age 12.

Forty-nine-year-old Jory Leedy of Franklin pleaded guilty Monday in Cincinnati. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black will sentence him later.

Authorities said Leedy drove the boys and their mother to a Dayton ministry. They said he started visiting them, bought things for the boys and their family, and took the boys on trips including to Disney World.

Police said Leedy used a fake name. After he had an altercation with the boys' father, police told the parents he was a registered sex offender.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

His attorney didn't respond immediately Monday to a request for comment.