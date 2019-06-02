Honolulu council panel seeks appeal of ex-chief’s legal fees

A Honolulu City Council committee wants to appeal a police commission decision to pay legal fees for a retired chief embroiled in a corruption investigation.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the council's Executive Matters Committee voted Thursday to approve the resolution, which directs the city's civil attorneys to appeal the commission's decision to pay attorney fees for Louis Kealoha.

Kealoha, his wife and current and former officers are on trial in federal court for allegedly conspiring to frame a man for a mailbox theft.

The police commission concluded Kealoha's alleged actions are tied to his duties as an officer.

The Kealohas are currently represented by taxpayer-funded attorneys appointed by a federal judge.

The full council is scheduled to take a final vote Wednesday on the resolution.