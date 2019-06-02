Maine takes final comments on legal pot from residents

Maine officials are taking the final public comments from residents about the proposed rules that could govern legal marijuana in the state.

Maine has draft rules in hand, and held a public hearing on them in May. The Maine Office of Marijuana Policy is accepting comments about the proposal until Sunday. The rules would govern issues such as taxation, licensure and retailing.

Voters approved legal adult use marijuana in Maine in 2016. State officials say the draft rules could be provisionally accepted, which would trigger a legislative process in which lawmakers must ultimately approve them. The state could have legal marijuana in stores as soon as early 2020.