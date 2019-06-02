New Hampshire celebrates Statehouse’s Bicentennial

A historical flag with 20 stars is flying over the New Hampshire Statehouse to mark the building's 200th birthday.

While a wooden building in Portsmouth served as the seat of New Hampshire's colonial government starting in 1758, the granite Statehouse in Concord didn't open until June 2, 1819. It's now one of just five Statehouses to reach its bicentennial year, and is the oldest state capitol in which both houses of the Legislature meet in their original chambers.

A week-long celebration kicked off on Sunday with cake, building tours and a reenactment of the first Legislative session. As Secretary of State Bill Gardner put it, "This House of freedom is chock full of history."

