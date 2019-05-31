Kansas governor tours eastern state tornado damage

A house is surrounded by wind-damaged trees on Thursday, May 30, 2019, after an EF-4 tornado tore through the countryside near Linwood, Kan., Tuesday, May 28. AP Photo

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she felt "incredibly overwhelmed" after seeing the devastation left by an EF-4 tornado from a flight tour of the Tuesday storm's path in eastern Kansas.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that Kelly also viewed tornado damage from the ground Thursday. Kelly said the fact that there were no fatalities was amazing.

The tornado touched down south of Lawrence about 6:15 Tuesday and continued northeast for more than 31 miles before lifting in Leavenworth County. Douglas County officials said the storm injured 17 people, three of them seriously, and damaged more than 60 homes.

The tornado at its peak had wind speeds of 170 mph and was a mile wide.