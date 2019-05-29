National Politics
Deputy’s non-use of siren, lights examined in fatal crash
A Michigan sheriff says a deputy's decision not to activate his vehicle's overhead lights and siren prior to fatally striking an 11-year-old boy on a minibike will be part of an internal review.
Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton said Wednesday that the review will determine whether the deputy complied with department policy.
Saxton said the minibike was "not made for roadway use" and the boy wasn't wearing a helmet when he was hit about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Battle Creek. He added that the patrol car and minibike were westbound on a four-lane street when it appears the bike turned left at an intersection into the car's path.
State police will review footage from the car's in-dash camera and deputy's bodycam.
The deputy was responding to a reported burglary.
Comments