Elections board OKs recall campaign of DC city councilman

The Washington, D.C., Board of Elections has approved a petition to recall a city councilman who used his position to solicit business from area lobbyists.

The Washington Post reports the board unanimously voted Monday to approve the recall effort of Ward 2 Councilman Jack Evans.

Volunteers now have roughly three months to collect about 5,200 Ward 2 signatures to unseat Evans, who is under federal investigation over his relationships with private legal and consulting clients.

Email records show he pitched himself to lobbyists, arguing they should employ him because of his influence as the city's longest serving lawmaker and area transit board chair.

The council formally reprimanded Evans in March and voted to remove him from several oversight positions. The transit agency has launched an internal investigation.