Authorities: Man shot by LA County deputies has died

The Latest on a shooting by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

A man shot by Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies after he reportedly threatened his family with a hammer has died.

The 44-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital after Tuesday afternoon's confrontation in Lynwood, south of downtown Los Angeles. His name wasn't immediately released.

Authorities say a report that the man was threatening family members sent deputies to a home on Bullis Road at around 12:30 p.m.

Deputies say the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Details of the confrontation that led to the shooting weren't immediately released but the Sheriff's Department says he was shot at least once in the chest.

___

6:30 p.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say a man shot and wounded by deputies had threatened his family with a hammer and may have been intoxicated.

Authorities say the shooting happened Tuesday as deputies responded to a disturbance call in Lynwood, just south of downtown Los Angeles.

Officials didn't say what prompted deputies to open fire.

A sheriff's department statement says the 44-year-old man was struck at least once and is hospitalized in unknown condition.

A hammer was recovered.

No deputies were injured.

___

4:10 p.m.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials say deputies shot and wounded a man during an encounter in Lynwood.

Authorities have released few details of the shooting Tuesday afternoon in the city just south of downtown Los Angeles.

Officials say the wounded man was hospitalized in unknown condition. No deputies were injured.