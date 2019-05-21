Jury acquits ICE protester accused of assaulting cameraman

A Multnomah County jury has acquitted a woman of charges that she assaulted a TV news camera operator during a protest outside the Southwest Portland offices of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports jurors found Danialle James not guilty of the charges of assault and harassment of KATU's Carter Maynard.

Prosecutors contended that James slammed a wooden gate into Maynard's head June 28 and that she appeared to be motivated by hostility toward the media.

But during a trial last week, James said she hadn't swung the gate into Maynard. She also told jurors she doesn't hate media even though she sabotaged the efforts of journalists by saying expletives when they did live broadcasts.

James and others had gathered in opposition to the Trump administration's policy of separating immigrant children from their parents along the U.S.-Mexico border.