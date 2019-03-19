City may use school officers to fill police force shortage

The city of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, may use its 28 school resource officers to fill staffing shortages at its police department.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports police Chief Catrina Thompson proposed the idea to the City Council on Monday. The resource officers are provided by the police department, and Thompson says they could be used to fill vacant patrol officer and investigator roles.
The change would cost the city about $2.4 million that the schools pay toward the officers' salaries. But it would save the city about a million dollars currently being put toward police overtime costs.
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office says it has had "preliminary conversations" with the city about providing school resource officers if needed.
