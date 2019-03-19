Legislature to OK bill expanding school zone speed cameras

The leaders of the Democrat-controlled state Legislature say lawmakers plan to pass legislation approving the expanded use of speed cameras in New York City school zones.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, of the Bronx, and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, of Yonkers, say Tuesday their chambers will pass the measure later in the day. They were joined by fellow Democratic lawmakers, the city's transportation commissioner and advocates at a news conference at the state Capitol before the chambers went into session.
The legislation would add to the number of speed cameras already installed near schools in the five boroughs. Separate legislation would establish a demonstration program for school zone cameras in Buffalo, home to upstate New York's largest public school district.
Supporters say the cameras save lives by forcing drivers to slow down in school zones.
