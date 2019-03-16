Former Vinton mayor shot to death

The former mayor of Vinton was found shot to death.
The Advocate reports that police found 64-year-old David Riggins dead early Saturday morning following a shooting at a home.
The coroner has scheduled an autopsy for Monday.
The newspaper reported that 32-year-old Vernon Mosby was arrested for second-degree murder.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Police did not disclose what they believe led to the shooting.
___
Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com
.
Comments