ATV protest ride leader turned lawmaker told to pay up

In this Jan. 28, 2019, photo, Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, is shown on the floor floor, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City. Federal prosecutors want former county commissioner Lyman to increase his monthly restitution payment five-fold to $500 a month now that he's a state lawmaker and receiving a government stipend as pays off a $96,000 restitution payment he was assessed for leading an illegal ATV protest ride through a pristine southeastern canyon in 2016, the Deseret News reports. Rick Bowmer AP Photo