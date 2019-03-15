Tribe, 3 governments planning 400th Pilgrim anniversary

FILE - In this June 6, 2016 file photo, people on a wharf watch as the Mayflower II, the 1957 replica of the famed ship that carried the Pilgrims to Massachusetts in 1620, arrives in Plymouth Harbor in Plymouth, Mass. Organizers gathered Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the New England Historical Genealogical Society to sketch out plans for a yearlong remembrance in 2020 of the ship's voyage. Events also are planned in Britain and in the Netherlands, where the Pilgrims spent more than a decade before sailing to the New World. Steven Senne, File AP Photo