New Mexico state Senate upholds dormant ban on abortion

The New Mexico state Senate has voted to uphold the state's dormant criminal ban on abortion.
The Democrat-led Senate voted 24-18 Thursday in opposition to eliminating the state prohibition on abortion. Advocates for abortion rights sought to remove the ban in case the U.S. Supreme Court overturns a 1973 decision that made the procedure legal nationwide.
New Mexico is one of nine states that retain abortion bans that are not enforced because of the Supreme Court decision.
Abortion-rights advocates seized on Democratic gains in midterm elections to push to overturn the ban in a heavily Hispanic state with strong currents of Roman Catholicism. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham supported the failed bill.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Comments