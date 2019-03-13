Runoff needed in Mississippi House special election

A runoff will be needed to determine the winner of a special election in a Mississippi House race.
News outlets reported that Kent McCarty and Steven Utroska will meet in an April 2 runoff for House District 101, centered mostly in Lamar County.
No one received a majority in Tuesday's voting. McCarty got nearly 39 percent, and Utroska was second with about 23 percent of those voting. They were the top two in a field of five candidates.
The winner will fill the seat vacated by Brad Touchstone, who was elected to serve as a Lamar County Judge.
