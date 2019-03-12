Nevada wants plutonium removed as court fight proceeds

FILE - This Nov. 20, 2013 file photo, seen through thick protective glass, shows the area where workers sand-blast the large stainless steel tanks used in the vitrification process to rid them of contaminates at the Defense Waste Processing Facility at the Savannah River Site near Aiken, S.C. Nevada wants a federal appeals court to order the U.S. government to remove weapons-grade plutonium the Department of Energy secretly trucked to a site near Las Vegas until the court decides whether the clandestine move was illegal. Stephen B. Morton, File AP Photo