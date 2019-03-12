Rose defeats Coleman in special election for Senate seat

Republican Paul Rose has defeated Democrat Eric Coleman in a special election to fill a Tennessee Senate seat left open when Mark Norris was named a federal judge.
Unofficial results from the Tennessee Secretary of State's office show Rose handily won Tuesday's election in Senate District 32 with about 84 percent of the vote. The solidly Republican district includes rural Tipton County and the eastern suburbs of Shelby County, including Collierville, Lakeland and Bartlett.
Rose runs his family's construction business. Coleman is a former U.S. Navy sailor. Neither has held statewide office.
A Collierville Republican, Norris served as state senator from 2001 to last year. President Donald Trump nominated Norris for a judgeship in Tennessee's western district. Norris was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and his swearing-in was in November.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Comments