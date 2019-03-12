Missouri man wrongfully imprisoned for 17 years sues police

FILE - In this Sept. 2016 file photo, David Robinson poses for a portrait in the visiting area inside Jefferson City Correctional Center in Jefferson City, Mo. Robinson, wrongly imprisoned 17 years for murder alleges in a federal lawsuit that police not only knew he was innocent before his conviction, but helped prevent it from being overturned. The Southeast Missourian reports that attorneys for David Robinson filed the lawsuit Monday, March 11, 2019. The Southeast Missourian via AP File Laura Simon