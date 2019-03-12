Correction: Kentucky Senate-GOP story

A Tuesday, March 5, 2019 photo provided by Ashley Wheeler Lopez, shows Republican Phillip Wheeler in Pikeville, Ky. Wheeler defeated Democrat Darrell Pugh in a special election for Senate district 31. When he is sworn in, Wheeler will become the first Republican to hold that Senate seat since 1966, according to the Legislative Research Commission. The victory gives Republicans 29 out of the 38 seats in the state Senate, their largest margin ever. (Ashley Wheeler Lopez via AP) Ashley Wheeler Lopez AP