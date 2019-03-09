Supreme Court sides with AEA in insurance case

The Alabama Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the state's teacher's lobby which argued a 2016 health insurance premium increase was illegally approved.
Justices on Friday agreed that a state insurance board in 2016 violated the Open Meetings Act.
The Alabama Education Association filed a lawsuit saying the board illegally deliberated in a closed-door meeting before voting in public to raise premiums and a spousal surcharge.
A judge in 2017 sided with AEA and said members were due refunds. The refunds were delayed as the state appealed.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
AEA President Sherry Tucker in a statement said "This is a great day for educators in Alabama public schools."
AEA says the case will now return to the trial judge to discuss refunds.
Comments