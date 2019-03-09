City could have to repay $500,000 in federal housing money

A Mississippi city could have to repay $500,000 that the federal government says was inappropriately spent.
WDAM-TV reports the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development demanded money back from Hattiesburg after an audit of housing program funds from 2013 to 2017.
The city used the money to buy, build and repair housing, but a Hattiesburg pastor was convicted in 2016 of theft for skimming some money.
The HUD audit questioned $506,000 of the $1.1 million the city spent over the period. The vast majority stems from spending for which there isn't proper documentation.
The audit, requested by Mayor Toby Barker, found city workers weren't fully aware of federal and city rules.
Hattiesburg Urban Development Director Andrew Ellard says the city disagrees with some findings, saying it has adequate documentation.
