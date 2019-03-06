Mississippi editorial roundup

Recent editorials from Mississippi newspapers:
___
March 4
The Daily Leader on staying safe as winter weather returns:
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
With cold temperatures returning to Mississippi, the importance of heating and fire safety can't be overstated.
Space heaters account for about 40 percent of home heating fires and 84 percent of home heating fire deaths, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Placing things that can burn too close to heating equipment or placing heating equipment too close to things that can burn was the leading factor contributing to ignition in fatal home heating fires and accounted for more than half of home heating fire deaths, according to NFPA.
Below are heating safety tips from NFPA. ...
. Keep anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove or portable space heater.
. Have a 3-foot "kid-free zone" around open fires and space heaters.
. Never use your oven to heat your home.
. Have a qualified professional install stationary space heating equipment, water heaters or central heating equipment according to the manufacturer's instructions.
. Have heating equipment and chimneys cleaned and inspected every year by a qualified professional.
Remember to turn portable heaters off when leaving the room or going to bed.
Always use the right kind of fuel, specified by the manufacturer, for fuel burning space heaters.
. Make sure the fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying into the room. Ashes should be cool before putting them in a metal container. Keep the container a safe distance away from your home.
. Test smoke alarms at least once a month.
Online: https://www.dailyleader.com/
___
March 3
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal on rural health:
Mississippi must take meaningful action to preserve rural hospitals that face strengthening financial headwinds. And that action must include some form of Medicaid expansion to cover the working poor - following the model of other conservative states that have expanded the program.
A recent report said 31 of Mississippi's 64 rural hospitals, or 48 percent, are at "high financial risk," according to a story from Mississippi Today. That data comes from a report on the health of national rural hospitals compiled by independent consulting firm Navigant.
Rural hospitals are a particularly important piece of the healthcare fabric in a state like Mississippi, where most residents live a significant distance from an urban center. They provide geographically isolated individuals quick and convenient access to critical care. Their closure creates another burden in the nation's least healthy state.
Yet, such facilities face unique financial pressures.
Rural populations are older, sicker and poorer, Mississippi Hospital Association President Tim Moore said in a recent story by the Daily Journal's Michaela Morris. Emergency departments are required to treat all patients seeking care - even those who can not pay - meaning hospitals often bear the strain of unreimbursed services.
That's where Medicaid expansion would make a difference, providing coverage to a greater number of the working poor who do not earn enough to purchase private insurance. That allows hospitals to be reimbursed for their care.
In Mississippi, the push for Medicaid expansion has largely been mired in politics and the unpopularity of the Affordable Care Act. But the fact is, the law is on the books, and Mississippi's expansion would predominantly be covered by federal funds.
A number of traditionally conservative states - such as Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana and Louisiana - have opted for expansion. And they have each used various creative approaches to cover people who make up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. Those include work requirements or small premiums for some recipients. Arkansas actually uses its Medicaid funding to buy private insurance through the marketplace for low-income individuals. Mississippi should study these ideas, learn from them and tailor an approach that works for it.
Medicaid expansion alone won't eliminate all of the pressures faced by rural healthcare systems. Other strategies include greater use of telemedicine and restructuring hospitals to focus more on outpatient services. Those changes also will require funding and shifts in regulations.
Mississippi leaders must creatively and urgently seek an array of solutions to save the state's rural hospitals. The problem is too important to ignore. And a smart plan for Medicaid expansion must be part of their approach.
Online: http://djournal.com/
___
March 1
The Greenwood Commonwealth on common law:
Mississippi Senate Bill 2901 seeks to limit premises liability for property owners. The measure has passed both chambers of the Legislature and is currently waiting to see if lawmakers can work out their differences.
The bill is a form of tort reform. It raises the threshold of property owner liability when a third party causes harm to someone on the property. A good example of third-party harm would be if someone is injured by a thug in a parking lot. The legislation establishes liability only if the property owner "with a degree of conscious decision-making, impelled the conduct of said third party." The legislation also limits the liability of the property owner to his or her percentage of the fault in the incident. The legislation creates a new standard for an "atmosphere of violence," requiring a felony conviction on the property within the last three years. The net result would give property owners a much higher degree of protection, virtual immunity, from liability if violence occurs on their property.
Proponents of the bill argue the new law will spur economic development in Jackson, where business owners are afraid to invest because juries have been plaintiff-friendly. Indeed, Jackson has produced several big judgments against property owners. Many have been overturned on appeal, but the effect surely makes investors wary of Jackson and other tort-friendly areas of our state.
The real issue is who should be making these liability calls: the Legislature or the courts. Most tort laws in general and premises liability specifically come from common law — meaning the accumulated guidance of centuries of decisions by judges and juries. Is it wise for legislators to supplant the decision-making of judges and juries, especially when each case is unique?
In 2004, the Legislature intervened and put monetary limits on punitive and non-economic tort damages, but this new proposal strikes at the heart of liability assessment, which is fundamentally a judgment call. The existing standard is "negligence."
Economic development of Jackson is crucial to the long-term growth of Mississippi, but lawmakers should be cautious of the unintended consequences of meddling with centuries of premises liability common law.
Online: http://www.gwcommonwealth.com/
Comments