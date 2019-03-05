Remains identified as Texas soldier missing in Korean War

This undated photo provided by the U.S. Department of Defense shows 30-year-old Army Master Sgt. Charlie J. Mares. U.S. military officials announced Tuesday, March 5, 2019, the remains of the Texas soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified and are scheduled to be buried later this month near his hometown of Cistern, Texas. Mares was listed as missing in action following combat against Korean forces in July 1950. (The U.S. Department of Defense via AP) AP