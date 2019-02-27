April 30 congressional primary set after Walter Jones’ death

Gov. Roy Cooper has set election dates to fill an eastern North Carolina congressional seat that was left empty after this month's death of U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr.
Cooper's proclamation Wednesday directs 3rd Congressional District primary elections for April 30, based on candidate filing next week.
The general election would be July 9. But a primary runoff would be held that day instead, if a leading candidate in a primary doesn't get more than 30 percent of the vote. In that case, the general election would be held Sept. 10.
Several Republicans already have announced they're running.
The state elections board is still tasked with scheduling new elections in the 9th Congressional District. The board ordered them last week following testimony about absentee voting fraud in last fall's race.
