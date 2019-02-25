Poor People’s Campaign to hold bus tours of poverty areas

FILE - In this Saturday, June 23, 2018 file photo, Rev. Dr William Barber II accompanied by Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and Rev. Jesse Jackson speaks to the crowd outside of the U.S. Capitol during a Poor People's Campaign rally at The National Mall in Washington. The Rev. William Barber, a leader of the Poor People's Campaign says the social justice movement is planning bus tours of poverty-stricken areas in more than 20 states to refocus the country on its true emergencies. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo